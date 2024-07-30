Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 29.8% in July

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.6 %

KCDMY opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.