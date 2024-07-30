Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 92.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

