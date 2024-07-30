Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises about 1.9% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $21.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.57. 339,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.04 and a 200-day moving average of $427.39.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

