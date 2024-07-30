Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 4.2 %

KRG stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,880. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

