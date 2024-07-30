Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 160.6% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.