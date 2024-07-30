Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,044 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Kohl’s worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 338.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 37.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS remained flat at $21.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,368,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,937. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

