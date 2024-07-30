KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,374. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.61.
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
