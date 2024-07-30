Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 226,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

