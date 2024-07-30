Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Landstar System also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.550 EPS.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.87. 309,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $203.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

