Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 1897387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 587,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.