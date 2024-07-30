Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,581. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

