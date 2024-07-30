Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.96 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

