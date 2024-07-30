LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $50.00 at Susquehanna

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TREE. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

