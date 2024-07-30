Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
Shares of LNVGF stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.
About Lenovo Group
