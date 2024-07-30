Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:LEFUF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

