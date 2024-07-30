LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Up to $104.95

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.95, but opened at $112.00. LGI Homes shares last traded at $112.74, with a volume of 51,863 shares trading hands.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

