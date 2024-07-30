Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.54

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 1176264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.
Several analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 74.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 101,576 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
