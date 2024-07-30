Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Life & Banc Split Price Performance
Life & Banc Split stock remained flat at C$7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.88. Life & Banc Split has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.80.
About Life & Banc Split
