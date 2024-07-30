Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,790. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

