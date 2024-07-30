Litecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.38 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.38 billion and approximately $256.69 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $71.92 or 0.00109366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,807,450 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

