Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.3 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.58. The company had a trading volume of 109,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.21. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $305.74.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

