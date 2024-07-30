loanDepot (LDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.65 million. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 115,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

