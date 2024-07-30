Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Longboard Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 150,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,312. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBPH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

