Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lumentum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $19,547,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

LITE stock traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. 1,859,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,030. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

