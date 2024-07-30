Lumos Pharma (LUMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.08). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.87% and a negative net margin of 2,434.69%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.72.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

