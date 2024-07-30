Lumos Pharma (LUMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.08). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.87% and a negative net margin of 2,434.69%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.72.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

See Also

Earnings History for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.