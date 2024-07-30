Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,485,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 8,783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Luye Pharma Group Stock Performance
Shares of LYPHF stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Luye Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.
Luye Pharma Group Company Profile
