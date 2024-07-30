Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,447,230 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $680,974. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Lyft Trading Down 1.3 %

LYFT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 10,477,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338,598. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

