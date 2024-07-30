Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Down 3.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.76. 22,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 56,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.