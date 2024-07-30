Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,393. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
