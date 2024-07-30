Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 204,900 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 1,069,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Further Reading

