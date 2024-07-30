Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Trimmed by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $20.32 on Tuesday, reaching $1,645.39. 42,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,585.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,527.06. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

