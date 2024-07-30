Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.55

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 6497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

