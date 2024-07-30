Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by In Depth Partners LLC

In Depth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 10.2% of In Depth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,720,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,758,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MA traded up $6.15 on Tuesday, hitting $447.45. 2,261,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,075. The company has a market capitalization of $415.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

