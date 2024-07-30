Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.94. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEC shares. William Blair upgraded Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

