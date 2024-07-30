McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.0 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

