McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.
McDonald’s Price Performance
MCD stock opened at $261.48 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.30.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
