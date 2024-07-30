McKesson (MCK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2024 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/19/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $620.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $679.00 to $694.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $590.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $570.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/5/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $609.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $616.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in McKesson by 12.6% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

