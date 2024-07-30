Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 309,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 626,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$110.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.47.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

