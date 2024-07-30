Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 225,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,107. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $738.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.48. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MESO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

