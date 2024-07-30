Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $128.21 million and approximately $108,324.64 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.5340463 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $106,366.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

