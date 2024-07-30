MiMedx Group (MDXG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

