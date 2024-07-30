MiMedx Group (MDXG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MiMedx Group Stock Performance
MDXG opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.99.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
