Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$38.94 million during the quarter.
