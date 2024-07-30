Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.44 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,839. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $310.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

