Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,038. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
