Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,038. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.