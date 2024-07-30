Mizuho Increases GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $208.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GEV. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.25.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.93. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.