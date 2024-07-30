Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Momentus Stock Up 25.3 %
NASDAQ:MNTSW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Momentus has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About Momentus
