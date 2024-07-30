Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Momentus Stock Up 25.3 %

NASDAQ:MNTSW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Momentus has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get Momentus alerts:

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.