Mondelez International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,067 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the average daily volume of 3,308 put options.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

