Morgan Stanley Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $68.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. 1,985,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,098,609. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.