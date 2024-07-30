Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $2.97-3.02 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $12.98-13.08 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $400.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $400.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

