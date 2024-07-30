Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 284,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,314. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

